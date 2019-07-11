× Runners take on cancer during ‘Run For Hope OKC’

OKLAHOMA CITY – Runners are hitting the pavement to take on a deadly disease.

The American Cancer Society of Oklahoma is welcoming runners, walkers and volunteers to the second annual Run For Hope OKC.

Run For Hope OKC will be held on Saturday, July 20 at the Oklahoma Health Center on the OU Health Sciences campus.

Registration begins at 6 a.m. and the run begins at 7 a.m.

“We plan to start early before it gets too hot,” said Alicia Jackson, Community Development Manager for OKACS. “This fun run, 5K and 10K gives supporters a chance to walk or run in honor or memory of a loved one who has battled any form of cancer. It’s a family-friendly event and we hope everyone will come out and join us. At ACSOK we are attacking cancer every day, but we need the public’s support to continue the good fight.”

Funds raised help the American Cancer Society attack cancer in dozens of ways, including developing breakthrough therapies to building supportive communities.