Stolen trailer confiscated from metro man over a year after he bought it

OKLAHOMA CITY – A metro man may be out over $1,000 after police say he may have purchased a stolen trailer over a year and a half ago.

“It was like a crime scene. It was like something happened,” said Ivey Green, who purchased the allegedly stolen trailer.

When Oklahoma City police swarmed his trailer on Wednesday, Green wasn’t sure what to think.

“I was a little nervous for a minute because I didn’t know what I had done. I know I didn’t do anything,” Green said

Police said the trailer he had purchased online had previously been stolen. The original owner spotted the trailer attached to Green’s truck and followed him into a neighborhood, then called the police.

“The first two that arrived, one of the male cops, he had a gun. I think it was like an AR. The female officer, she had a 9-millimeter and they thought that somebody was in the truck,” Green said.

Police confiscated it after determining the trailer did belong to the original owner, based on some stains and dents described in the police report.

Green, who used the trailer for his lawn care business, had to quickly find a replacement.

“I was heartbroken. Even though I still can maintain what I’m doing, as far as my clientele, I mean that trailer does make me a lot of money,” Green said.

Unfortunately, his story isn’t uncommon.

Police said both the original owner and Green now have a right to ownership over the trailer, meaning they could have to go to property court.

That could also mean Green could just be out the $1,100 he paid for it.

“I’m pretty sure it’s gonna go back to him,” Green said. “I learned a lesson, to always get a title on anything you buy. A car, trailer, which I now know of. But it’s just a lesson learned.”

Green said the man who sold him the trailer gave him a bill of sale with the man’s name and contact information, which could lead police straight to who stole it. OKC Police said they are investigating.