SWOSU offering tuition-free courses to high school juniors, seniors

WEATHERFORD, Okla. – Paying for college can be a difficult task for a lot of families, so a local university is offering high school students a chance to get a few credit hours free of tuition.

Southwestern Oklahoma State University in Weatherford and Sayre is offering qualified high school juniors and seniors with tuition-free enrollment in concurrent courses up to three credit hours per semester.

“We know juniors are preparing for their upcoming collegiate careers, and this free program will benefit the students—and their parents—in many ways,” SWOSU President Randy Beutler said. “SWOSU is pleased to begin this program for high school juniors.”

SWOSU will waive up to three credit hours of tuition each semester for juniors. Students are responsible for paying for fees and books.

Currently, students can enroll in classes for the fall semester, which begins August 19.

Officials say the tuition-free concurrent courses were already offered to high school seniors.