Teen sentenced to life in prison for murder of Oklahoma teacher, other crimes

TULSA, Okla. – A teen who killed an Oklahoma middle school teacher and raped an 81-year-old woman during an armed robbery was sentenced to life in prison.

According to KJRH, the Tulsa District Attorney’s Office says 18-year-old Deonte Green was sentenced to life in prison without parole for the 2017 murder of teacher Shane Anderson.

He was also sentenced to 100 years in prison for other crimes committed.

Green pleaded guilty in March to first-degree murder and 19 other counts in a blind plea, meaning it was entered without a sentencing agreement with prosecutors.

He was 16 when he was accused of shooting Anderson to death and raping the elderly woman in a separate incident.

The Tulsa World reports Green’s sentence is the harshest sentence for a minor in Tulsa County since 2004.