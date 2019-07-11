× Thank you, Brodie: Russell Westbrook traded to Houston Rockets

OKLAHOMA CITY – The Oklahoma City Thunder has officially traded point guard Russell Westbrook to the Houston Rockets, according to ESPN.

The Oklahoma City Thunder have agreed to trade Russell Westbrook to the Houston Rockets for Chris Paul, first-round picks in 2024 and 2026, pick swaps in 2021 and 2025, league sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 12, 2019

Westbrook was a first-round draft pick in 2008 for the Seattle SuperSonics (which then relocated to Oklahoma City and became the Thunder six days later).

He is an eight-time NBA All-Star and was named the NBA Most Valuable Player Award in the 2016–17 season.

He is also an eight-time All-NBA Team member, led the league in scoring in 2014–15 and 2016–17, and won back-to-back NBA All-Star Game Most Valuable Player awards in 2015 and 2016.

In 2017, the year he won the league MVP award, Westbrook became one of two players in NBA history to average a triple-double for a season, along with Oscar Robertson in 1962.

He also set a record for the most triple-doubles in a season, with 42.

He went on to average a triple-double the following two seasons also, as well as leading the league in assists and becoming the first player to lead the league in points and assists in multiple seasons.

Sources say Westbrook has been traded for Chris Paul.

Chris Paul won the NBA Rookie of the Year Award, an NBA All-Star Game Most Valuable Player Award, two Olympic gold medals, and led the NBA in assists four times and steals six times.

Paul is no stranger to OKC. When the New Orleans Hornets relocated to Oklahoma City after Hurricane Katrina, Paul was leading the league in total steals for them.