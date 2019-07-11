Tips on taking your dog on vacation with you

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY - You want to go on vacation, but you don't want to leave members of the family at home, but luckily, travel is getting easier with a pet.

Here are a few tips on taking a great bark-cation!

WHAT kinds of things do folks need to pack for their dogs? Pee-pads Composure chews Favorite toy or blanket Dog Stroller

WHERE are the most dog-friendly spots? State and National parks Outdoor tours Natural history museums and botanical gardens

WHERE to stay and eat? Red Roof Inn allows dogs and pets stay for free Restaurants with patios often will allow pets outdoors



Always do your research before taking your dog to a restaurant, hotel, or other vacation stops.

Check out the BarkCations Facebook group for tips, tricks, and discounts.