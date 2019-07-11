Tips on taking your dog on vacation with you

OKLAHOMA CITY - You want to go on vacation, but you don't want to leave members of the family at home, but luckily, travel is getting easier with a pet.
Here are a few tips on taking a great bark-cation!
- WHAT kinds of things do folks need to pack for their dogs?
- Pee-pads
- Composure chews
- Favorite toy or blanket
- Dog Stroller
- WHERE are the most dog-friendly spots?
- State and National parks
- Outdoor tours
- Natural history museums and botanical gardens
- WHERE to stay and eat?
- Red Roof Inn allows dogs and pets stay for free
- Restaurants with patios often will allow pets outdoors
Always do your research before taking your dog to a restaurant, hotel, or other vacation stops.
Check out the BarkCations Facebook group for tips, tricks, and discounts.