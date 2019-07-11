× Tulsa music teacher arrested on multiple child sex crimes; sent nude photo minutes before arrest

BROKEN ARROW, Okla. – A Tulsa-area music teacher was arrested Wednesday morning on two counts of indecent exposure, engaging in sexual communication with a minor, soliciting a minor to perform lewd acts, lewd proposal to a minor, and attempting to damage/destroy per the Computer Crimes Act.

Dr. Carl Spaeth, 35, used social media to talk with what he believed to be a 14-year-old female, but was actually an undercover cop.

Spaeth asked the decoy’s age and told the fictitious 14-year-old girl, “haha cool. But I’m 35 soooo that’s a bit different. Age gaps are hot!”

Spaeth told the decoy to call him daddy and that he would “teach her.”

He also sent the decoy nude photos and asked for photos in return.

Spaeth also asked the undercover investigator if she was a virgin and if she had “ever tried anal.”

He sent the decoy his address so they could meet and have sex.

That’s when the undercover investigators arrested him at his home in Broken Arrow.

Officials say Spaeth sent the undercover cop a photo of his genitals just minutes before his arrest.

Dr. Spaeth taught Saxophone and Jazz Studies at the University of Tulsa as an adjunct faculty member as well as Music Theory and Saxophone at Oklahoma State University.

OSU Greenwood School of Music says Spaeth is not currently employed with them.

The University of Tulsa sent the following statement:

The University of Tulsa sent the following statement:

Mr. Spaeth previously taught as a part-time adjunct instructor at The University of Tulsa. He is not currently teaching any courses at the university, and he will not teach any courses in the fall or participate in any other university activities. We are not aware of any allegations or investigation related to The University of Tulsa or our students. TU places the highest priority on the well-being of our students, employees and campus visitors. We cannot discuss specifics of our internal human resources, but university officials take every step to ensure TU maintains a safe and healthy campus at all times.

Spaeth’s bond is set at $50,000 cash.