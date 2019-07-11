Victim who was shot, killed during violent robbery identified

OKLAHOMA CITY – Authorities have identified a man who was shot and killed during a violent robbery early Wednesday morning.

Around 1:30 a.m. on Wednesday, officers were called to a reported shooting near N.W. 48th and Blackwelder.

“Apparently, a man had pulled over for a minute. He had a female passenger with him, and he was approached by a female suspect,” MSgt. Gary Knight, with the Oklahoma City Police Department, told News 4.

According to police, the suspect demanded any valuables they had and their wallets. At some point, the woman shot the driver three times and ran away from the scene.

Sadly, the driver died at the scene from his injuries.

On Thursday, officials identified the driver as 34-year-old Jack Venepraseuth.

So far, no arrests have been made.

If you have any information on the case, call the Homicide Tip Line at (405) 297-1200.