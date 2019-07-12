4 the Weekend: Blackberries and bluegrass

Summertime in Oklahoma is filled with good food and good music, and this weekend is no exception.

The Blackberry Festival is going on in McLoud tonight and Saturday at Veterans Memorial Park.

It’s been a great summer for blackberries so you can try cobbler, sodas, teas and other blackberry items.

This is one of the oldest festivals in the state– dating back to the 40s.

The Sunday Twilight Concert Series is Sunday night at the Myriad Botanical Gardens from 7:30 to 9 p.m.

Bring a lawn chair or even a picnic for this free music event which features bluegrass for this session.

There are arts and crafts activities for the kids, too.

Next Thursday night, the Summer Saloon Series provides a unique happy-hour experience at the National Cowboy Museum.

Tickets are $25 online.

This takes place in their old-west town, and it includes cowboy cocktails, Mexican food, music from the Rodeo Opry, and games.

You have to be 21 and over to participate.