Boy back home and recovering after accidentally shot by twin brother

MIDWEST CITY, Okla. - A Midwest City family is counting their blessings after an 8-year-old boy was accidentally shot by his brother on Friday morning.

“I did hear it. It went, ‘Bam!' Like a gunshot,” said Katherine Kiplinger, who lives around the corner. “It was scary because I’d never heard it over here.”

Police said an 8-year-old child got ahold of his parents’ gun and accidentally shot his twin brother in the hand.

“Obviously handguns can be very dangerous, especially in the home and when you feel very comfortable that you've got up where nobody can find. Kids can be very curious and as a result, situations like this happen,” said Midwest City Police Chief Brandon Clabes.

Luckily, the child is now back home and okay.

His father, who didn’t want to go on camera, told News 4 they had just moved into the house and were in the middle of unpacking. That’s how the boys found the gun in the first place.

“In this particular case, it's not life-threatening and so we've very, very lucky today,” Clabes said.

“It could have been worse. That’s why I keep guns out of my house, around children. You should not have guns around where they can get to them or anything. Lock your guns up,” Kiplinger said.

Neighbors are now hoping this will now be a teachable moment.

“Thank God your child is here, honey. Because that was a blessing from God and a gift from God. He didn’t want to take that child from you,” Kiplinger said.

The victim's father said the boy is expected to be able to fully regain the use of his hand. He is expected to go in for surgery on Monday.