Child injured in accidental shooting in Midwest City

MIDWEST CITY, Okla. – Authorities in Midwest City are investigating a shooting involving a child on Friday morning.
On Friday morning, emergency crews were called to a home near Midwest Blvd. and Reno Ave. following a reported accidental shooting.
Officials with the Midwest City Police Department told News 4 that an 8-year-old child got a hold of a gun and accidentally shot another child in the hand.
Police officers, firefighters and paramedics rushed to the scene.
The victim is expected to be OK.
35.449506 -97.396702