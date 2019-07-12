Interactive Hurricane Tracker

Child injured in accidental shooting in Midwest City

Posted 8:07 am, July 12, 2019, by , Updated at 08:33AM, July 12, 2019

MIDWEST CITY, Okla. – Authorities in Midwest City are investigating a shooting involving a child on Friday morning.

On Friday morning, emergency crews were called to a home near Midwest Blvd. and Reno Ave. following a reported accidental shooting.

Officials with the Midwest City Police Department told News 4 that an 8-year-old child got a hold of a gun and accidentally shot another child in the hand.

Police officers, firefighters and paramedics rushed to the scene.

The victim is expected to be OK.

