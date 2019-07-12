× Defense rests in opioid trial, closing arguments set for Monday

NORMAN, Okla. — The defense counsel for the nation’s largest drugmaker has rested its case on the seventh week of trial.

Consumer products giant Johnson & Johnson is being sued by the state of Oklahoma, which claims the company fueled the state’s raging opioid crisis by oversupplying drugs and downplaying the risks of addiction through deceptive marketing.

The defense offered Dr. Terrell Phillips, an anesthesiologist based in Oklahoma City, as one of their final witnesses Friday.

Dr. Phillips said his clinic sees hundreds of chronic pain patients each week. However, he felt there were many more in Oklahoma who are not being treated due to changes in CDC guidelines and regulations from state boards.

“Or statements made the Attorney General that he’s coming after doctors who’s prescribing opioids,” Phillips said. “That fear has left many primary care physicians saying they will no longer treat chronic pain patients.”

Phillips also testified he would not use the term ‘epidemic’ when describing the issue of opioid abuse or overdose. The state pointed to a taped speech from 2016 when Phillips referred to it exactly as an ‘epidemic’ and even pointed fingers at manufacturers.

“This is a serious topic and since we’ve got an epidemic, [we’ve got to] stop beating around the bush,” he said in 2016. “Everybody here knows how we got in this situation, that they told us were under prescribing. We need to prescribe more.”

Untying his tie during cross-examination, attorney Brad Beckworth asked the witness, “So you know how I taught you about that knot? This is something I learned about that knot. You can really make something look hard and complex, but it takes about one second to unravel. Doesn’t it?”

“Yes,” Phillips answered.

Closing arguments are set to begin Monday.