Edmond to install 10 charging stations for electric vehicles

EDMOND, Okla. – Edmond officials say a pair of grants is helping them become more environmentally friendly.

The Association of Central Oklahoma Governments and the Oklahoma Department of Environmental Quality recently awarded the City of Edmond and the University of Central Oklahoma two grants worth $50,550.

Officials say the grants will be used to install 10 public and workplace charging stations for electric vehicles.

Two of the charging stations will be located in the Nigh University Center visitor parking lot, while other locations include the senior center, trails at Mitch Park, the Service Blake Soccer Complex and the City First Administration building.

“UCO has long been committed to infrastructure upgrades that encourage sustainability. We’re happy to partner with the city to implement EV infrastructure for students, faculty, staff and visitors who drive electric and continue our tradition of promoting sustainable initiatives on campus and in our students’ lives,” said Eric Hemphill, manager of sustainability and alternative transportation at UCO.

The stations are expected to be up and running by October.

For more information about the locations in Edmond, visit the Alternative Fuel Data Center station locator tool at www.afdc.energy.gov.