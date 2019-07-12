End in sight for one Oklahoma family’s journey to justice

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LOGAN CO., Okla. - An Oklahoma family is finally nearing the end of their journey to justice.

A drunk driving crash at an intersection in Logan County claimed the life of Maryah Sanchez.

Now, her family is counting down the days until the person who took Maryah’s life will learn their fate.

A calm February morning was interrupted with instant chaos.

”To this day, that’s the worst day of my life,” Maryah’s sister Ky Sanchez said.

23-year-old Maryah Sanchez was trapped inside a burning car.

After a five-year-long battle, the Sanchez family remains hopeful.

“Too long, too long,” Maryah’s mother Diana Savage said.

Maryah’s roommate, Paige Powell, was the driver.

Court documents say she told troopers on scene, “she was swerving to avoid a deer.”

The 26-year-old admitting to drinking “five beers” that night but a test four hours after the crash revealed she was under the legal limit at .03.

To this day, the family wonders what it was at the time of the crash.

“The OHP officer said he wasn’t able to get away from the scene to take her to the hospital but he could’ve had someone else take her,” Savage said.

In 2017, a bombshell breakthrough happened.

The damaged black box in Powell’s car revealed she was speeding.

“It actually showed the facts,” Savage said.

A manslaughter charge for Powell quickly followed.

Two years later, the case is now inching closer to an end.

Sanchez’s family patiently waits for Powell’s punishment.

“It will never be the same,” Ky Sanchez said. “Nobody wins at the end of it.”

Powell pleaded not guilty and waived her right to a trial.

She’ll face a Logan County Judge next week to enter a blind plea and be sentenced.

“Tuesday, I hope I can still stand and say in my heart that the justice system is fair,” Savage said.

News 4 spoke to Powell’s attorney today but he did not want to comment.

According to Oklahoma law, Powell faces up to four years in prison.