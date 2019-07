ADA, Okla. – A neighborly feud involving a lawnmower ended with gunfire in Ada.

According to police, 71-year-old John Sliger got into an argument with his neighbor after he claimed the man was cutting grass on his property.

Investigators allege that Slinger punched his neighbor, and then shot the man’s lawnmower.

Fortunately, no one was injured.

Slinger is now facing charges for being reckless with a firearm and damaging his neighbor’s property.