Former OKC cop’s domestic violence arrest shines light on Oklahoma abuse laws

OKLAHOMA CITY - A former Oklahoma City police officer is no longer fighting crime but fighting a felony court case instead.

Kelly Yon is accused of nearly beating his wife to death.

The woman even received a bald spot on her head from her husband pulling her hair out.

“This isn’t politics,” said Mackenzie Masilon from the Oklahoma Coalition for Domestic Violence and Sexual Assault. “This is people’s lives at risk.”

In a recent high-profile case, the former Oklahoma City police officer is now sitting on the other side of the law.

Court documents detail the woman’s horrific beating allegedly at the hands of Yon.

She told officers the rampage started with him slapping her several times and “grabbing her hair and head-butting her” twice.

The woman also said Yon was “pressing down onto her throat” so hard she was unable to breathe “going in and out of consciousness, seeing spots.”

The report goes on to detail Yon allegedly dragged the woman into a bedroom where he “tried to have sex with her.”

Her chance to escape came when she said Yon tried to “grab her dress straps” only to have them ripped off, freeing her from his grip.

Detectives on the case said they saw “bruises,” “bumps” and even a “bald spot on top of her head from her hair being pulled out.”

Yon is charged with domestic assault and battery by strangulation.

“I mean domestic violence- like violence is in the term,” Masilon said.

A loophole in Oklahoma law is leaving activists against domestic violence disturbed.

“In Oklahoma, you only get one to three years for strangling somebody to unconsciousness,” Masilon said.

Masilon said our state’s laws tend to be lax.

“We are seeing offenders walk away with petty fines,” she said.

While over 50 crimes are considered violent by Oklahoma law, domestic assault and battery by strangulation doesn't make the cut.

“It’s very frustrating,” Masilon said.

Yon only spent hours in jail. News 4 visited his home, but no answer.

We also reached out to Yon's attorney, but she didn’t want to comment only saying the accusations will be solved in court.

Yon hasn’t been an officer since the mid-90s when he faced a public drunkenness charge after a late-night car wreck.

He wasn’t driving but, in the police report, Yon was accused of attempting to use his role as a police officer during the investigation.