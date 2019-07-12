“He’s dying in front of me,” Woman speaks about moment man was shot to death during robbery

OKLAHOMA CITY – A woman who witnessed the murder of a man she was dating is speaking out exclusively to News 4.

It happened early Wednesday morning near N.W. 48th and Blackwelder.

A woman who didn’t want to be identified for her safety told News 4 she and her boyfriend, Jack Venepraseuth, were in his car and pulled over near N.W. 48th and Blackwelder when Venepraseuth’s eczema starting flaring up.

While she was digging in her purse for some lotion to relieve the itching, she said 33-year-old Kimberlee Milligan approached their car.

First, Milligan allegedly demanded money and whatever valuables they had.

“I heard him start to speak. He started to say like woah, or calm down, he started to say something. That’s the second I turn to grab him and look at him and it sounded like fireworks. Like boom, boom, boom, boom, boom,” she said.

She said she heard about five gunshots and then in a panic, frantically called 911.

“They just kept saying, they’re on the way. They’re on the way and I was like, ‘how long does it take to get here? What do you mean they’re on the way? He’s dying in front of me,’” the woman said.

She tried to keep him alive but when they got there, it was too late. He died at the scene.

Milligan has a lengthy criminal past and is now facing a charge of first-degree murder.

She was arrested Thursday night after two days on the run.