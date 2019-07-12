‘I just wanted to bring him home,’ Washington bride-to-be mourns fiancé killed in motorcycle crash

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRANITE FALLS, Wash. - A 29-year-old woman has lost her fiancé to a motorcycle crash caused by a drunk driver less than a week ago in Washington. Now, she’s just trying to get by one day at a time.

“It’s still not real, it just seems like one, really long day that I’m never gonna wake up from,” said Jayme Fadden.

It isn’t a dream for Fadden.

“'I’m sorry, Jayme, Brandon’s been in a motorcycle accident.' And, I said, 'Yeah, but he’s still alive.' They said, 'No, I’m sorry, he’s not,'” she said.

It’s Fadden's worst nightmare.

"I didn’t believe them, I just kept saying 'You’re lying, he is though, he is,'” she said.

Fadden's fiancé, 30-year-old Brandon Elias, was hit head-on by a drunk driver while he was riding his motorcycle July 5 near Lake Stevens. He died at the scene.

Fadden was not on board with the idea of Elias having a motorcycle. It isn’t the first motorcycle crash to hurt somebody she loves.

This past March, someone pulled out in front of Fadden's 22-year-old cousin. He wasn’t expected to survive that crash, but he did.

“You’re being safe, and they’re being careless,” she said.

Elias was a light in Fadden’s life, even when they didn’t agree.

“He was just, he loved everyone, he had such a love for life," she said.

The pair had their life planned out.

“We were supposed to get married a year from today, so July 11, 2020,” she said.

The plans unraveled beyond Fadden’s control.

“We went and saw him on Monday. It was so hard to leave him there, I just wanted to bring him home," she said.

It was the last time Fadden would hold Elias’s hand.

“I had to decide what I wanted him to wear the last time that I saw him, and I had to go to our house and pick out his clothes," she said.

While Fadden’s fiancé took his last ride, she said she wants something to be done, perhaps tougher DUI penalties so other riders don’t suffer the same fate.

“I want him to pay because I don’t want somebody else to have to go through what I’ve gone through, and what all of Brandon’s friends have gone through and what all of Brandon’s family has gone through," she said.

The pain was instantaneous and devastating.

“I deleted our wedding account that day because I just couldn’t get any more notifications from it," Fadden said.

July 5, 2019 will forever be the date burned into Fadden's brain.

“I wish all the money that has been raised from everyone that’s been so helpful that we could just pay heaven and get him back, but that’s not real," she said.

There is a memorial ride being held for Elias at 2 p.m. Sunday at the Arlington Skate Park. It is being organized by The Marysville Bike Shop.

A celebration of life will take place July 27 at the Granite Falls Eagles Club.

The public is welcome to attend both events.

If you want to help the family, click here or here.