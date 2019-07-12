“I’m taking them home,” Body camera footage released of carjacking suspect’s arrest

OKLAHOMA CITY – We’re getting a better look at the moment a man was arrested after allegedly stealing an SUV with two children inside.

Online records show that James Acosta was arrested on two counts of kidnapping and one count of larceny of a motor vehicle.

It all started around 5 p.m. on Wednesday when the victim went into a business near S.W. 15th and Agnew, leaving the vehicle on while her 4-year-old and 8-month-old kids waited.

Acosta then allegedly jumped into the vehicle and took off with the kids.

“The big concern that we had is if he abandoned the vehicle- if he was to turn it off and leave those kids inside, it’s gonna get to 140 degrees in less than 10 minutes,” said Officer Michael Norris, with the Oklahoma City Police Department.

Luckily, a tracking device was installed on the car when the mother purchased it from a used car lot.

“They have live tracking. It’s basically instantaneous. Once we got to them and they started tracking the vehicle, they got us right to it in the block,” Norris said.

Authorities were able to quickly arrive to Acosta's location. Once the patrol cars arrived, Acosta jumped out of the vehicle with his hands in the air.

On Friday, Oklahoma City police released body camera footage of Acosta's arrest.

In the video, Acosta can be heard telling officers that he was "taking them home."

"They were left by theirselves," Acosta can be heard saying as he was taken into custody. "The kids were left by theirselves."