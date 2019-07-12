Interactive Hurricane Tracker

Konawa man killed after being hit by truck

Posted 7:02 am, July 12, 2019, by

KONAWA, Okla. – Authorities say a 44-year-old Konawa man is dead after he was hit by a truck on Thursday afternoon.

Around 3:50 p.m. on Thursday, troopers with the Oklahoma Highway Patrol were called to a crash along U.S. 377, just south of EW 1410.

Investigators say a pedestrian, identified as 44-year-old Jimmy Frank, was walking southbound on the shoulder of U.S. 377 when he suddenly stepped into the roadway.

A truck that was heading southbound attempted to swerve out of the way but still hit Frank.

Sadly, Frank was pronounced dead at the scene.

