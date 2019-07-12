× Major disaster declaration approved for April storm

OKLAHOMA CITY – Governor Kevin Stitt today announced that the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) has approved the state’s request for disaster assistance for 18 counties related to severe weather that occurred April 30-May 1.

Disaster assistance is approved for Alfalfa, Atoka, Bryan, Coal, Craig, Kay, Lincoln, Love, Major, Noble, Nowata, Okmulgee, Osage, Ottawa, Pittsburg, Pushmataha, Stephens, and Tillman Counties.

The approval means federal funding is available to assist municipalities, counties, rural electric cooperatives and the state with infrastructure repairs and costs associated with responding to the severe storms, tornadoes, straight-line winds, and flooding.

Damage assessments indicate the storm caused more than $7 million in infrastructure damage, debris and response costs. Additional counties will be added to the public assistance declaration request at a later date as damages are verified.

Oklahoma awaits word on Governor Stitt’s request for a Federal Disaster Declaration for Public Assistance for 41 counties as a result of flooding and severe weather that occurred from May 7 to June 9. Assessments for those counties identified more than $22 million in damages.