CLEVELAND COUNTY, Okla. – A miniature horse was able to turn to the Cleveland County Sheriff’s Office when it needed help.

On Thursday, Cleveland County Deputy Joshua Lacy was driving an old K9 patrol unit while his vehicle was in the shop.

During his drive, he stumbled upon a miniature horse that had escaped its pasture.

Deputy Lacy was able to put the horse in the back of the patrol car and take it back to its owner.