Nina Westbrook addresses future of her baby boutique, says goodbye to Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY – While many Oklahoma City Thunder fans are wondering what is next for the team after losing its star player, other Oklahoma City residents wondered about the fate of a baby boutique.

As Russell Westbrook made waves in the NBA, his wife Nina Westbrook made a name for herself when she opened her own store in Nichols Hills.

‘The Little Ark,’ which is located in Nichols Hills Plaza, has a collection of gifts and gadgets for mothers and children.

After learning that Russell Westbrook was heading to the Houston Rockets, Nina Westbrook thanked Oklahoma City for accepting her family.

“Wow… OKC has been our home for so long, it’s been completely life changing. Words can’t begin to describe how much you mean to my family. This place is so special, and what makes it so special are all the people we’ve met along the way! We’ve battled together, we cheered together, we cried together, we’ve grown together, and we’ve made friends that will last us a lifetime. OKC will always be a part of us. Thank you for allowing us the space to grow, live make mistakes, learn from those mistakes, love, laugh, and have fun! I’ve got nothing but real LOVE for all of my OKC peeps! Thank you for taking us in, and all of the beautiful memories,” Nina Westbrook wrote on Instagram.

Many customers then wondered what would happen to ‘The Little Ark,’ but it seems like the shop will stick around for a while.

“The Little Ark represents a commitment on my end that’s far greater than me living in Oklahoma. The things that inspired me to open the store, continue to inspire me today. I love Oklahoma, and wanted to bring something that I felt was needed. As long as the need is there, then I will continue working hard to fill that need,” she wrote.