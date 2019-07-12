× One worker killed, one injured in accident near Calumet

CALUMET, Okla. – Officials say one person is dead and another was injured while working west of Calumet.

On Friday morning, emergency crews were called to an accident west of Calumet after a steel beam fell on two workers.

Initial reports indicate at least two people were working inside a steel structure when it collapsed. The two people were pinned underneath a steel beam until they could be rescued.

Sadly, one person died at the scene from their injuries.

The other worker was flown to a nearby hospital for treatment. There is no word on that person’s condition at this time.