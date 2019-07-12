‘Pioneer Woman’ to release latest cookbook this fall

PAWHUSKA, Okla. – It’s always nice to have a lot of different recipes to choose from in the kitchen, and one of the state’s most well-known chefs has a few more you might want to have at your disposal.

‘Pioneer Woman’ Ree Drummond announced that she is launching her latest cookbook, The New Frontier, this fall.

“This cookbook has been many, many months (almost a year) in the making: Lots of testing, tasting, taking photos, writing, editing… it was a blast! I think you’re going ot love what’s inside,” Drummond wrote on Instagram. “It’s a mix of all the hearty, tasty dishes my family and I love, but with some delicious curveballs thrown in to keep things fun.”

The New Frontier will be released on Oct. 22, but it is available to preorder now.

Drummond gained fame with a popular blog and a Food Network show. She also owns multiple businesses in Pawhuska.