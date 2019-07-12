Interactive Hurricane Tracker

‘Pioneer Woman’ to release latest cookbook this fall

Posted 7:50 am, July 12, 2019, by

PAWHUSKA, Okla. – It’s always nice to have a lot of different recipes to choose from in the kitchen, and one of the state’s most well-known chefs has a few more you might want to have at your disposal.

‘Pioneer Woman’ Ree Drummond announced that she is launching her latest cookbook, The New Frontier, this fall.

“This cookbook has been many, many months (almost a year) in the making: Lots of testing, tasting, taking photos, writing, editing… it was a blast! I think you’re going ot love what’s inside,” Drummond wrote on Instagram. “It’s a mix of all the hearty, tasty dishes my family and I love, but with some delicious curveballs thrown in to keep things fun.”

New cookbook, new cover, new food, new frontier! I actually stepped outside the kitchen for this cover and it was nice to get a little fresh air for a change! 😂 (Also, I wore a top that was definitely NOT loose and flowy, which in my world is the same as “skin tight” so I felt like I was wearing a latex catsuit, but those are my issues to sort out.) This cookbook has been many, many months (almost a year) in the making: Lots of testing, tasting, taking photos, writing, editing…it was a blast! I think you’re going to love what’s inside (swipe to see a peek!); it’s a mix of all the hearty, tasty dishes my family and I love, but with some delicious curveballs thrown in to keep things fun. “The New Frontier” will be here October 22 and is available to preorder now (link in profile). I’m planning my cookbook signing tour now, and I hope to be able to meet you somewhere along the way! ❤️❤️❤️

The New Frontier will be released on Oct. 22, but it is available to preorder now.

Drummond gained fame with a popular blog and a Food Network show. She also owns multiple businesses in Pawhuska.

