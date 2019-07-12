Pup on the road to recovery after losing part of his face

OKLAHOMA CITY – “We see a lot of horrible things, but this is just almost unbearable,” said Mutt Misfits Animal Rescue Society president Heather Hernandez.

His name is Jaws.

“This little guy came to us yesterday. He was surrendered to a vet here in the city with these injuries,” she said.

His injuries are horrific.

Jaws is missing part of his face and is suffering from a ruptured eye.

“The eye is ruptured so the eye has to go,” she said. “This part of the neck is just completely open.”

Hernandez and the vet, unsure of how long he’s been like this or how he even got to this point.

They say Jaws went missing for weeks and then showed back up at his house like this.

Hernandez saws the owner couldn’t cover the cost so they did the right thing and surrendered him to the vet.

“We’re not 100% sure of what happened. He could’ve been hit by a car, our vet thinks there’s a possibility it was fireworks. That it was an injury from fireworks, but we really don’t know,” she said.

The vet will remove Jaws’ eye, and try to cover as much of his open wound as possible.

This surgery will cost thousands of dollars.

“It’s just so impactful to see. You can physically see how much pain he’s in, and how much he’s been through,” said Hernandez.

Although Jaws has been in agonizing pain, he is still a very happy pup.

“It’s just incredible to see how resilient he is. Once he’s finally healed and we do get him through everything, which we’re confident we’re going to, then he’ll be up for adoption and he’ll be looking for a new home,” said Hernandez.

After surgery Friday, Jaws will continue to heal in a foster home.

Once he has healed, he will be up for adoption.

If you’d like to help Jaws, click here to donate.

Mutt Misfits is completely volunteer-run and they do not have a facility.

Hernandez says all money goes directly toward the dogs.