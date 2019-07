× Shawnee Police Department restructuring criminal investigations unit

SHAWNEE, Okla. – An Oklahoma police department is making changes to better protect their community.

Shawnee Police Chief Mason Wilson has announced plans to restructure the department’s criminal investigation unit.

He says there will now be a full-time narcotics unit and a full-time gang unit on staff. Chief Wilson says the department’s goal is to create the safest community possible for Shawnee.