Suspect arrested in connection with a deadly robbery

OKLAHOMA CITY –A suspect who had been on the run since Wednesday is in police custody.

Oklahoma City Police arrested Kimberlee Milligan Thursday night in connection to a violent and deadly robbery.

Authorities say the victim who shot and killed Wednesday morning as 34-year-old Jack Venepraseuth.

Around 1:30 a.m. on Wednesday, officers were called to a reported shooting near N.W. 48th and Blackwelder.

“Apparently, a man had pulled over for a minute. He had a female passenger with him, and he was approached by a female suspect,” MSgt. Gary Knight, with the Oklahoma City Police Department, told News 4.

According to police, the suspect demanded any valuables they had and their wallets. At some point, the woman shot the driver, Venepraseuth, three times and ran away from the scene.

If you have any information on the case, call the Homicide Tip Line at (405) 297-1200.