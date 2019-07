TULSA, Okla. – Tulsa police are searching for a pair who took a selfie on a cellphone that was reported stolen from the St. Francis Hospital.

Officials say the couple stole the phone from the St. Francis complex waiting room.

“They were so excited to have a new phone, they took a picture of themselves, so the Police could find them,” said the Tulsa Police Department.

If you can identify either suspect, please contact Det. K. Johnson at kjohnson@cityoftulsa.org or Tulsa Crime Stoppers.