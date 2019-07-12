× Two men dead, one woman injured in Sand Springs shooting

SAND SPRINGS, Okla. – Two men are dead and a woman was injured in Sand Springs after a shooting.

Deputies with the Tulsa County Sheriff’s Office say a neighbor called them after finding a woman injured in the front yard of a home. When they went to the inside the home, they found the bodies of two men.

Right now, officials are looking into the relationship between the three victims and who lived in the home.

At this point, deputies tell KJRH that they are not looking for a shooter.