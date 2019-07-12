Vandalism suspected after oil spills into Lake Texoma

MARSHALL COUNTY, Okla. – Authorities are investigating after oil spilled into Lake Texoma earlier this week from a well site.

Around 11 a.m. on Thursday, crews learned that an unknown amount of oil and produced water spilled into Lake Texoma from a nearby oil well.

Immediately, crews from the company that owns the well were able to stop the spill from spreading.

“We believe that it’s still small to a moderate size release, and we also know that the release has been stopped by the oil and gas producer,” Environmental specialist James Vincent, with the Army Corps of Engineers, told KXII.

Officials say they used containment booms and white absorbent material to soak up the hazardous material.

Parts of Lake Texoma are safe to swim in, but swimmers are encouraged to avoid any oil sheens on the water and report any sightings to the Army Corps of Engineers.

Investigators say they believe someone vandalized the oil well, which led to the spill.