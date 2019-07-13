× Boil Order issued for Little Axe school

LITTLE AXE, Okla. – The Oklahoma Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) has issued a boil order for the Little Axe School, located in Cleveland County.

This boil order applies only to Little Axe School and DOES NOT impact any other public water supplies.

This order was issued due to E.coli in the drinking water.

Users will be notified when the water is considered safe for human consumption.

News 4 has reached out to the Little Axe Board of Education on the plan for Monday. We have not heard back at this time.