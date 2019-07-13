How people actually use their electronic devices on airplanes
OKLAHOMA CITY – Nearly 70% of Oklahoma residents plan to travel this summer and much of that travel will be by plane, which means being cramped in a small space with hundreds of other people… and their cell phones.
All Home Connections 1,000 people across America to see what they think of -and if they follow- airplane etiquette.
Here’s what they found:
- 1 in 15 respondents don’t turn their phones off or on airplane mode when asked by flight attendants.
- Males are almost 2x more likely than females to ignore instructions about turning off their phones.
- 1 in 5 18-to-24-year-olds thinks that leaving your phone on could cause the plane to crash.
- Around 1 in 3 says that if you are playing music, movies, or games without headphones on an airplane, the device should be confiscated for the duration of the flight.
- Almost 20% of people think that there should be a fine for people who talk on their phones when the plane is grounded.
- More than any other age group, the 18-to-34-year-olds were more in favor of no punishment for playing music, movies, or games without headphones or using a bright screen during lights out.
- Millennials might not support punishment for annoying phone habits on airplanes, but around 1 in 10 18-to-34-year-olds have confronted someone about not turning their phone off on an airplane—the most of any age group!
Whether you’ve been an offender of these annoying habits or been a victim, according to All Home Connections, Americans think it’s time for a change!