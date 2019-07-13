× How people actually use their electronic devices on airplanes

OKLAHOMA CITY – Nearly 70% of Oklahoma residents plan to travel this summer and much of that travel will be by plane, which means being cramped in a small space with hundreds of other people… and their cell phones.

All Home Connections 1,000 people across America to see what they think of -and if they follow- airplane etiquette.

Here’s what they found:

1 in 15 respondents don’t turn their phones off or on airplane mode when asked by flight attendants.

don’t turn their phones off or on airplane mode when asked by flight attendants. Males are almost 2x more likely than females to ignore instructions about turning off their phones.

than females to ignore instructions about turning off their phones. 1 in 5 18-to-24-year-olds thinks that leaving your phone on could cause the plane to crash.

18-to-24-year-olds thinks that leaving your phone on could cause the plane to crash. Around 1 in 3 says that if you are playing music, movies, or games without headphones on an airplane, the device should be confiscated for the duration of the flight.

says that if you are playing music, movies, or games without headphones on an airplane, the device should be confiscated for the duration of the flight. Almost 20% of people think that there should be a fine for people who talk on their phones when the plane is grounded.

think that there should be a fine for people who talk on their phones when the plane is grounded. More than any other age group, the 18-to-34-year-olds were more in favor of no punishment for playing music, movies, or games without headphones or using a bright screen during lights out.

were more in favor of for playing music, movies, or games without headphones or using a bright screen during lights out. Millennials might not support punishment for annoying phone habits on airplanes, but around 1 in 10 18-to-34-year-olds have confronted someone about not turning their phone off on an airplane—the most of any age group!

Whether you’ve been an offender of these annoying habits or been a victim, according to All Home Connections, Americans think it’s time for a change!