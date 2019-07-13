Police: man breaks into west Tulsa home, sexually assaults two children

TULSA, Okla. – A Tulsa family is living every parents’ worst nightmare after a man broke into their home and sexually assaulted two children.

“It’s something you don’t ever want to happen to your children or even your enemy’s children to ever experience,” said the victims’ mother.

She told Fox 23 her husband chased the man — who was “wearing only women’s undergarments” — out of their home before officers responded.

Officers then found 35-year-old Mark Twardokus nearby and arrested him.

The children, ages 4 and 6, told investigators that Twardokus sexually assaulted them while he was inside their home.

Police told Fox 23 that this crime is extremely rare and they don’t believe the family knew or met Twadokus before this.

Twardokus is facing charges for 1st Degree Burglary, 2 counts Sexual Abuse of a Minor Under 12 Years Old, and Indecent Exposure.

“I’m just that praying they won’t let him out again,” said the mother.