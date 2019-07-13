RAM event helps uninsured in Weatherford with healthcare

WEATHERFORD, Okla. – A free two-day health clinic is helping thousands in Western Oklahoma.

“I just think this is the greatest thing. I feel like they are really doing us a great service and I would stay here all day and wait,” said patient Becky Ray.

That’s just one of the glowing reviews from patients at the Remote Area Medical or RAM clinic Saturday in Weatherford.

Lines started at 3 a.m. on the campus of Southwestern Oklahoma State University so men, women, and children who otherwise wouldn’t be able to afford medical care could get treated.

Health screenings were performed by trained professionals, patients could also receive dental work (cleanings, fillings, extractions) and eye care- hundreds of frames fitted on those in need.

“RAM is free health care for anyone who wants to come out. It’s very welcoming, the staff is friendly,” said Evan Braziel, a 16-year-old volunteer from Paris, Texas.

Evan may be one of the youngest to lend a helping hand.

The high school student made the 5-and-a-half hour drive with his dad from Texas to give of his time at the event, right in the middle of his summer break.

“I feel like RAM is such an important event with such an impact on the communities that it serves. Serving at a RAM event is definitely more impactful than using the day for personal use,” said Braziel.

The clinics have been held throughout the country since 1985. Organizers estimate more than 785 thousand patients have received 135 million dollars of high-quality healthcare.

“They have very good volunteers. They are good about showing you where to go and what you need to do. I think it`s a really great service to everybody,” said Ray.

The event continues tomorrow. The parking lot is set to open at 3 a.m. on Sunday and the clinic doors will open at 6 a.m. For more information, click here.