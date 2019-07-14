Big 12 Football Media Days Kickoff Monday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

We may be just under seven weeks until the start of football, but Monday is the unofficial start to football season. That's because the Big 12 Football Media Days kickoff from Arlington, Texas.

Monday will be a big day as both the Sooners and the Cowboys will meet the media. Topic number one for both teams will be the quarterback battles going on at both campuses. Jalen Hurts is trying to steal the job from Tanner Mordecai while Spencer Sanders is trying to be the top signal caller in Stillwater over Dru Brown.

However, even though QB's will be a massive topic, neither OU or OSU is bringing their quarterbacks.

There will still be plenty to talk about though with OU breaking in a new defensive coordinator and OSU hoping to be more consistent against lesser opponents.

Brian Brinkley has a Big 12 Football Media Days preview in the video above.