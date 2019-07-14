Bryce Thompson, Oklahoma’s Next Big Basketball Star

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

There's been incredible names in the basketball world that have come from the state of Oklahoma. Trae Young, Blake Griffin, Sheldon Williams to name a few. But there's a new name that is on the same path as each of those players.

Bryce Thompson is a name that's blowing up across the nation as one of the best basketball prospects in the 2020 class. Per Rivals, Thompson is a five star calliber player, the top ranked in the state of Oklahoma and ranked 19th nationally. Both OU and OSU have him on their radar to be their next big star.

The Booker T. Washington star recently played in OKC which gave him a chance to go one on one with our Nate Feken. And you'll quickly see there's so much more to Thompson than basketball.