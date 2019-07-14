× Country singer Chris Young set to perform in Oklahoma City this fall

OKLAHOMA CITY – Country singer Chris Young is bringing his tour to Oklahoma City this fall!

The “Raised On Country World Tour 2019” will be at the Chesapeake Energy Arena and the Eli Young Band and Matt Stell are joining.

Young’s current single, “Raised on Country,” has made it to the top 10 on the Billboard chart.

His tour stops at the Peake on November 8 at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets go on sale July 19 at 10 a.m.

Click here for more information.