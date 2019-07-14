OHP: 2 people killed in southern Oklahoma road rage collision

DURANT, Okla. – The Oklahoma Highway Patrol says two people are dead following a collision in southern Oklahoma that troopers are investigating as a road rage incident.

Troopers say the collision occurred about 5 p.m. Saturday west of Durant, about 120 miles southeast of Oklahoma City.

The patrol says an eastbound vehicle deliberately collided with a second eastbound vehicle, pushing it into the westbound lane where it collided with a westbound vehicle. Troopers say a passenger in each of the two vehicles was killed and four others were injured.

The patrol says the driver of the first vehicle was impaired by alcohol and left the scene before he was taken into custody. Formal charges haven’t been filed.

Patrol spokeswoman Sarah Stewart didn’t immediately provide details about what led to the incident.