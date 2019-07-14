× OHP: Man drowns in Lake Eufaula

MCINTOSH COUNTY, Okla. – A 67-year-old man drowned in Lake Eufaula over the weekend, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

It happened Saturday, just before 11:30 a.m., on Lake Eufaula near Eufaula Cove in McIntosh County.

According to a trooper’s report, Carl Dobson, of Eufaula, and a passenger, were in a boat headed north across the lake when his hat blew off into the water.

Dobson turned the boat around to get his hat and jumped into the water, going under and coming up “one time complaining of chest pains.”

His passenger threw him two life jackets, but he couldn’t reach them.

The passenger then jumped into the water but started to struggle and went back to the boat and tried to reach Dobson by boat, however was unable to operate it.

OHP officials say Dobson went under and did not resurface. His body was found just after 5 p.m. in 32 feet of water.