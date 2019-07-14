Interactive Hurricane & Tropical Storm Tracker

One killed, another injured in NE Oklahoma City shooting

Posted 11:46 am, July 14, 2019, by

OKLAHOMA CITY – Police are looking for a man accused of opening fire in a home in northeast Oklahoma City, killing one and injuring another.

Authorities responded to the scene just before 1 a.m. Sunday near NE 25th and Prospect.

Police tell News 4 a man dressed in all black kicked open the door of a home in the area and started shooting.

One man was killed and a woman was taken to the hospital for a gunshot wound in her arm.

The shooter took off and has not yet been found.

Police say a vehicle crashed into a home in the same area at the same time, but are unsure if the two incidents are related.

