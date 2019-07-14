Interactive Hurricane & Tropical Storm Tracker

Man killed in explosion in El Reno, fire officials say

Posted 11:03 am, July 14, 2019, by , Updated at 11:15AM, July 14, 2019

EL RENO, Okla. – Authorities are investigating after a man was killed in an explosion in El Reno.

It happened Sunday just before 7 a.m. at Canyon Oil Field Services near SE 27th and Choctaw.

Fire officials tell News 4 a man was going to weld on an empty tanker truck in the back of the shop when it’s believed there were flammables in the air, causing a flash explosion.

The man was killed in the incident and no one else was injured.

Officials are working to notify next of kin and have not released any other information.

