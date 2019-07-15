× Alex Abrines Says Goodbye to OKC

It’s no secret Alex Abrines’ time with the Thunder was over. He made it official Monday.

Abrines has signed with FC Barcelona, one of the more prestigious overseas basketball teams.

Abrines said goodbye to OKC in a lengthy post on Twitter. Abrines saying, “It is time to say goodbye, today I take on a new challenge, a new chapter of my life, but I can’t do that without looking back and saying thank you.”

Abrines went on to thank Thunder GM Sam Presti, head coach Billy Donovan and the NBA itself. Abrines missed a chunk of games last season due to what was called personal issues.

However, last week Abrines released a video saying he got his smile and love of the game back.