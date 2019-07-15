× Alleged drunk driver arrested after road rage collision in Bryan County

BRYAN COUNTY, Okla. – An alleged drunk driver was arrested in connection to a crash that officials are describing as a deadly “road rage” incident.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol says the collision occurred about 5 p.m. Saturday west of Durant.

According to a trooper’s report, Ralph McEnnerney, 52, of Kingston, Oklahoma, was traveling eastbound when he deliberately collided with a second eastbound vehicle, pushing it into the westbound lane where it collided with a westbound vehicle.

“We had witnesses state it looked like they were racing. And it looked like these comments are consisted with it not necessarily they were racing, but one vehicle was trying to get away and the other was trying to catch up,” said Trooper James Reinecker.

Troopers say passengers in each of the two vehicles, Randy Kinyon, 47, of Henderson, Texas, and Shelley Mayo, 46, of Caddo, Oklahoma, were killed in the crash. Four others were injured.

McEnnerney was not injured during the incident.

OHP says McEnnerney was impaired by alcohol and left the scene before he was taken into custody.

KXII reports he was booked into jail on two complaints of murder and leaving the scene of a fatal accident.

Back in May, court records show McEnnerney pleaded guilty to driving while under the influence of alcohol in Marshall County.

If you have any information, call Oklahoma Highway Patrol Troop E at (580)924-2601.