Big 12 Football Media Days Kickoff From Jerry World

Monday featured some heavy hitters taking the podium at Big 12 Football Media Days from Arlington, TX. Oklahoma State hit the podium first to break down their upcoming season.

A “re-energized” Mike Gundy said in his opening statement that he took the blame for last season’s struggles and that this year he has more energy than ever going into the fall.

Sure enough though, it didn’t take long for QB questions to come up. Gundy said that OSU’s battle between Dru Brown and Spencer Sanders still hadn’t produced the result he was looking for. Nor did he have a timetable on when he would name a starter. However, he did reiterate that if no one separated themselves then he would play both quarterbacks.

Naturally, the question of Oklahoma’s dominance in the league came up since the Sooners have won four straight Big 12 titles, and Gundy dropped a solid joke about the Sooners.

As for Oklahoma the Sooners strolled in with a number of topics on the table. Jalen Hurts vs. Tanner Mordecai for the starting QB job. Lincoln Riley didn’t blink when talking about that. Riley said Hurts has more work to do if he wants to win the job. Riley added that he has faith in Tanner Mordecai to lead the team right now if he wins the gig.

The defense continued to be a trending topic for OU. Lincoln Riley didn’t hesitate to say he likes the experience the defense has and that his Sooners are ready to play their best ball.

And of course, the rivalry with Texas took center stage. Big 12 Preseason Defensive Player of the Year Kenneth Murray was asked about Texas QB Sam Ehlinger. He said, “no comment.” Then he fired this off about the Horns.

Another topic of interest involving OU was Kennedy Brooks. Brooks was reportedly under a Title IX investigation by the school. An investigation which didn’t include the Oklahoma football program. Brooks was suspended during that time, but Riley added that he is a full go going forward and that he didn’t have any details.

And of course, there was Les Miles. New Kansas coach and former Oklahoma State head man. Miles was peppered with questions early on about running back Pooka Williams. Williams is suspended for the teams opening game against Indiana State. He was arrested for alleged domestic assault of an 18 year old woman. The arrest affidavit states that Williams punched the women in the stomach and grabbed her.

Miles read from a prepared statement about the incident saying his punishment wasn’t his decision, but one he stood by.

After that Miles wasn’t done making headlines. He added that the Kansas team that he inherited had more talent than the Oklahoma State team he did in 2001. A team that featured super bowl champion Billy Bajema, All-American Sam Mayes, and NFL player Darrent Williams.

Brian Brinkley and Nate Feken will have full reports coming up this evening.