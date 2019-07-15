Accused attempted carjacker taken into custody, Clinton police say

UPDATE: The suspect is in custody, Clinton police say.

CLINTON, Okla. – The Clinton Police Department and other law enforcement officials are looking for an attempted carjacker.

According to the Clinton Daily News, the suspect is described as a thin male in his 20s and was last seen wearing khaki shorts and a blue shirt.

A perimeter has been established near Kmart in the Red Wheat Drive area.

The public is asked to stay away from the area.

If you have any information, call the police department at (580)323-2323.