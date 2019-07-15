Cooking with Kyle: Spectacular, easy white chocolate bundt cake with fresh strawberries

This one is fantastic! It keeps for several days, covered, assuming it is not attacked and devoured in one sitting. Enjoy!

Ingredients

1 package extra moist white cake mix

2 packages Jello White Chocolate Pudding Mix (3.3oz)

1 C sour cream

1 C vegetable oil

4 eggs, lightly beaten

1/2 C warm water

1.5 C white chocolate chips

Strawberry mixture:

2 C sliced, fresh strawberries

2-3 T sugar

Directions