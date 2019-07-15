Cooking with Kyle: Spectacular, easy white chocolate bundt cake with fresh strawberries

Posted 4:30 pm, July 15, 2019, by , Updated at 05:30PM, July 15, 2019

This one is fantastic! It keeps for several days, covered, assuming it is not attacked and devoured in one sitting. Enjoy!

Ingredients

  • 1 package extra moist white cake mix
  • 2 packages Jello White Chocolate Pudding Mix (3.3oz)
  • 1 C sour cream
  • 1 C vegetable oil
  • 4 eggs, lightly beaten
  • 1/2 C warm water
  • 1.5 C white chocolate chips

Strawberry mixture:

  • 2 C sliced, fresh strawberries
  • 2-3 T sugar

Directions

  1. Preheat oven to 350 degrees.
  2. Lightly grease or spray a bundt cake pan.
  3. In a mixing bowl, sift or toss together cake mix and pudding mix.
  4. Add sour cream, oil, egg and warm water, folding after each addition. Batter will be thick. Mix thoroughly.
  5. Fold in white chocolate chips.
  6. Evenly distribute in bundt pan; bake for 50-60 minutes, or until top is springy to touch and knife inserted in center comes out clean.
  7. Cool cake in pan – allow to cool completely before turning onto platter. Cover.
  8. Shortly before serving, combine strawberries with sugar and toss. Allow a few minutes for strawberries to macerate. (The sugar will create a liquid strawberry syrup along with the strawberry slices)
  9. Spoon strawberry mixture over each slice just before serving.
