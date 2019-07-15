Cooking with Kyle: Spectacular, easy white chocolate bundt cake with fresh strawberries

This one is fantastic! It keeps for several days, covered, assuming it is not attacked and devoured in one sitting. Enjoy!
Ingredients
- 1 package extra moist white cake mix
- 2 packages Jello White Chocolate Pudding Mix (3.3oz)
- 1 C sour cream
- 1 C vegetable oil
- 4 eggs, lightly beaten
- 1/2 C warm water
- 1.5 C white chocolate chips
Strawberry mixture:
- 2 C sliced, fresh strawberries
- 2-3 T sugar
Directions
- Preheat oven to 350 degrees.
- Lightly grease or spray a bundt cake pan.
- In a mixing bowl, sift or toss together cake mix and pudding mix.
- Add sour cream, oil, egg and warm water, folding after each addition. Batter will be thick. Mix thoroughly.
- Fold in white chocolate chips.
- Evenly distribute in bundt pan; bake for 50-60 minutes, or until top is springy to touch and knife inserted in center comes out clean.
- Cool cake in pan – allow to cool completely before turning onto platter. Cover.
- Shortly before serving, combine strawberries with sugar and toss. Allow a few minutes for strawberries to macerate. (The sugar will create a liquid strawberry syrup along with the strawberry slices)
- Spoon strawberry mixture over each slice just before serving.