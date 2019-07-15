Dogs left alone in Oklahoma home for over a week with no food, water or AC

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

POTTAWATOMIE COUNTY, Okla. - Six dogs have been rescued over the weekend from a mobile home after being left alone with no food, water or electricity.

“It’s anger and just sadness that anybody thinks that this is acceptable,” said Maeghan Olsen, founder and director of 1 Day Ranch animal rescue.

The animals were left for over a week, and rescuers described the home as filthy.

“It was very hot inside. The dogs obviously hadn’t been able to get out of the home, so there was urine and feces all over the carpet,” Olsen said.

Law enforcement said neighbors called 911 after hearing the dogs barking for days.

Deputies arrived to find only the windows of the home cracked open.

“They were all open. Everything was open. But, there was no breeze coming through. 90-degree days,” said Amber Soule, Pottawatomie County Sheriff’s Office deputy.

The homeowners are believed to have been evicted, then leaving the dogs to fend for themselves.

1 Day Ranch animal rescue was brought in to help remove the dogs from the home.

The animals were found with severely matted hair and covered in fleas.

Some were so dehydrated they had to be given IVs.

“Something like this doesn’t happen in a week, or a month or even a couple of months. This is months and months of neglect,” said groomer Jessica Justus.

The sheriff’s office is now planning their next steps to make sure the owners face justice.

“I’m going to be trying to get animal cruelty charges,” Soule said.

“We’re really hoping that the district attorney follows through and can actually make an example out of this, because we’re tired of this happening. It happens too much,” Olsen said.

Deputies said there is a possibility of other charges being recommended against the dogs’ owners.

The rescue said they hope to later make the animals available for adoption. Right now, they are looking for fosters.