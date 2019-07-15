Downtown Edmond businesses collected school supplies for local students
EDMOND, Okla. – Businesses in downtown Edmond are hoping that teachers and students will have everything they need before the start of the school year.
The Downtown Edmond Business Association will kick off its fourth annual school supply drive on July 17 for students at Ida Freeman Elementary School and Sunset Elementary School.
“We began collecting school supplies four years ago to help local schools in the area. We have been overwhelmed each year by the response and support of the community and each year strive to collect even more. The past couple of years we have been kicking it off on National Yellow Pig Day. Each participating location will have a yellow piggy bank for monetary donations and a box to collect supplies. Anyone wanting to donate can go to one of these downtown locations or they can go to our website and shop online,” Downtown Edmond Business Association president Stephanie Carel said.
Officials say the most needed items are as follows:
- Boys and girls underwear
- Sweatpants and shorts in preschool to first-grade sizes
- Colored construction paper
- Number two pencils.
- Colored pencils
- Crayons
- Spiral notebooks
- Notebook paper
- Facial tissue
- Washable markers
- Sanitizing wipes
- Glue
- Pocket folders
- All sizes of plastic storage bags
- Monetary donations.
Donations will be accepted until August 10 at the following locations:
- Autoworks, Broadway Antiques
- Cinnamon Bears
- Edmond Chamber
- Edmond Economic Development Authority
- Edmond Sun
- Farmers Insurance Michelle Schaefer
- Hilton Garden Inn Edmond
- Madeline’s Flowers
- Silver Leaf Gems.