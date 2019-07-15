× Downtown Edmond businesses collected school supplies for local students

EDMOND, Okla. – Businesses in downtown Edmond are hoping that teachers and students will have everything they need before the start of the school year.

The Downtown Edmond Business Association will kick off its fourth annual school supply drive on July 17 for students at Ida Freeman Elementary School and Sunset Elementary School.

“We began collecting school supplies four years ago to help local schools in the area. We have been overwhelmed each year by the response and support of the community and each year strive to collect even more. The past couple of years we have been kicking it off on National Yellow Pig Day. Each participating location will have a yellow piggy bank for monetary donations and a box to collect supplies. Anyone wanting to donate can go to one of these downtown locations or they can go to our website and shop online,” Downtown Edmond Business Association president Stephanie Carel said.

Officials say the most needed items are as follows:

Boys and girls underwear

Sweatpants and shorts in preschool to first-grade sizes

Colored construction paper

Number two pencils.

Colored pencils

Crayons

Spiral notebooks

Notebook paper

Facial tissue

Washable markers

Sanitizing wipes

Glue

Pocket folders

All sizes of plastic storage bags

Monetary donations.

Donations will be accepted until August 10 at the following locations:

Autoworks, Broadway Antiques

Cinnamon Bears

Edmond Chamber

Edmond Economic Development Authority

Edmond Sun

Farmers Insurance Michelle Schaefer

Hilton Garden Inn Edmond

Madeline’s Flowers

Silver Leaf Gems.