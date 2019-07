× Fight between two men leads to stabbing in SE Oklahoma City, police say

OKLAHOMA CITY – One person was taken to the hospital following a stabbing in southeast Oklahoma City.

Police were called to the scene near SE 17th and Byers at around 2:30 a.m. Monday.

Officials tell News 4 there was a fight between two men when one of them was apparently stabbed.

Police say it appears both men were intoxicated.

No other details have been released and the incident remains under investigation.